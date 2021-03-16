KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $4.60

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00008239 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $368.28 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00650749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035100 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

