Kuverit (KUV) Achieves Market Cap of $258,745.90

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $258,745.90 and $38.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00656465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026240 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,393,879,928 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

