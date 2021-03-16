KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.97

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $13.23. KVH Industries shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 85,433 shares traded.

KVHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,844.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,863 shares of company stock worth $554,073. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in KVH Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

