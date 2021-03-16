Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of LH opened at $239.93 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after acquiring an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

