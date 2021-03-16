L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

AIQUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 175,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

