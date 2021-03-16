Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,586. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

