Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Hits $7.08 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $48,248.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006637 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

