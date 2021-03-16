Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.50

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 3372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,486. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

