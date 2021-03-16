Landstar System’s (LSTR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $166.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,387,000 after buying an additional 278,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,485,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,602,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,781,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

