Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 7.1%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $39.20. Approximately 554,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 559,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $471.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

