Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Laser Master International stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Laser Master International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
About Laser Master International
