Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Laser Master International stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Laser Master International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

About Laser Master International

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

