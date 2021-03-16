Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 7,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 613,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

