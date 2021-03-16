Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.97

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.97 and traded as high as C$39.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$39.61, with a volume of 234,511 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

