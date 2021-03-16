Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 326,644 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,644 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 7.57% of The Mexico Fund worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXF. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

