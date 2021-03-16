Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 89,389 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,244,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of UHS opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

