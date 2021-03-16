Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,197,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after acquiring an additional 220,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

