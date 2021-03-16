Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 135,608 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -210.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

