Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 32,413 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

