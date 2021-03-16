Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,930 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

