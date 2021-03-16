Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,606,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $28,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $27,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $11,182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $8,303,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $7,469,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYA stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 166.65 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

