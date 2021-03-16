Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,393 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Jumia Technologies worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 4.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

