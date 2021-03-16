Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.