Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $4,049,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

