Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 175.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of MSA Safety worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.19.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 5,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

