Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 375.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.