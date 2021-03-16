Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $17.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Hasbro worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hasbro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 20.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

