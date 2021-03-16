Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $21.71 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM stock opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.