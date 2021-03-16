Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $23.86 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Seagen worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,728 shares of company stock worth $23,671,954. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average is $175.71. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.