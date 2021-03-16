Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

NYSE MO opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.