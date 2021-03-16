Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,356 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Equitable worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $32.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

