Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 156,308 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 340.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,970,999 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

MS opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

