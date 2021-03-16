Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,100 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.