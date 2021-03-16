Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 380,416 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 380,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.