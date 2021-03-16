Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Copart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

