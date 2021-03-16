Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.95% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,861,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $119.36.

