Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 20,046 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

