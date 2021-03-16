Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 206,408 Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206,408 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 418.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 711.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC Limited has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $131.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

