Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 245,740 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,740 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $363,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

