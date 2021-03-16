LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.01

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $19.57. LCNB shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 49,468 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $243.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LCNB by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

