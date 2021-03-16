Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 68% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $2.97 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00455340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00064117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00555721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

