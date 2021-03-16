Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 3.1% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,750,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. 327,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,946. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

