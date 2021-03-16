Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LGRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 27,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,287. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

