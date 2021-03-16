Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LGRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 27,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,287. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

