Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,222,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 3,091,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.9 days.
Shares of FINMF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.
About Leonardo
Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.