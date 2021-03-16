Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,222,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 3,091,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.9 days.

Shares of FINMF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.