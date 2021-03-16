Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) VP James F. Tessmer Sells 22,912 Shares

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LXRX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 1,238,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

