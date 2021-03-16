LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.11

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $9.98. LG Display shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 833,895 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 116,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LG Display by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

