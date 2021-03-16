LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.31 Million

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $529.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.53 million and the lowest is $427.40 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $454.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average of $113.31. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,351 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

