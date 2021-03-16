LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $191,128.41

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $191,128.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006303 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.