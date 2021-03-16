LHT Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. LHT has a total market cap of $190,193.87 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006216 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.