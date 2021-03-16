Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.01% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

Lianluo Smart stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 388,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,246. Lianluo Smart has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.