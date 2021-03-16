Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Triple Frond Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Triple Frond Partners LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 10.0% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Liberty Broadband worth $81,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $3,897,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,912,000 after acquiring an additional 778,021 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $6,619,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.45. 11,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,663. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.72.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

